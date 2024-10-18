Real Madrid looking to poach top Liverpool star ‘respectfully’

Real Madrid want Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, that much has become common knowledge since the story was first broken by Matteo Moretto in March, but they do not want to anger Liverpool in the process. The 25-year-old England international is out of contract next summer, and can sign a deal with Los Blancos in January.

According to Marca, they want to get a deal done with Alexander-Arnold while showing plenty of respect to Liverpool. The Madrid-based outlet explain that Liverpool tried to initiate renewal talks again during the international break, but did not make any progress, which has increased fears that he will leave for Los Blancos.

Relations between the clubs are good though, and Real Madrid do not intend to overstep the line in their negotiation tactics, hoping to ensure that stays the same. Meanwhile they have also been in touch with his camp in recent weeks to express an interest in him.

Many Liverpool fans will no doubt feel that the two things are incompatible, given they started their pursuit many months before they could sign him to a deal. Equally, it is just a part of the modern game at this point, and no doubt Liverpool have been or will be in conversations with players in the same situation.