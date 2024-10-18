Real Madrid boosted in Florian Wirtz transfer race

Real Madrid may have received a boost in their transfer push for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Los Blancos have been regularly linked with an offer for the German star as a future option, alongside other targets from across Europe, as part of a long term transfer plan.

Despite rumours of Wirtz being open to a move to Madrid in 2024, he remained in Germany for the 2024/25 season, as Leverkusen try to defend their Bundesliga title.

The 21-year-old netted 18 goals last season, as Leverkusen sealed a first ever Bundesliga crown, and he is under contract until 2027.

That has been followed up by six goals already in 2024/25, across all competitions, and Leverkusen are aware of the growing interest.

Previous reports indicated the German giants could demand a world record €150m fee with Bayern Munich also interested.

However, as per a fresh update from Goal.com, Leverkusen would prefer not to sell to another German team, with a deal with the Bavarians strengthening their rivals.

It will not be a clear path for Real Madrid in 2025 with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also tracking Wirtz.