Pep Guardiola reveals national team ambition

Pep Guardiola has offered a cryptic hint on his desire to manage a national team after leaving Manchester City.

Guardiola was once again pressed for an update on his contract status at the defending English champions with his current deal expiring in June.

However, despite a flurry of questions, the former Barcelona boss reiterated his stance of nothing new to report, as City return from the international break.

Guardiola insisted the decision has not been made yet despite major rumours over the club already offering him an extension.

The Catalan was also asked about his view on national team management, following the decision by the English FA to hire Thomas Tuchel, as the new senior men’s team head coach.

“Yeah, one day I’d like to coach a national team as part of my career,” he said.

Despite Guardiola’s comment on leading a national team, as a career first for him, he is unlikely to take the role with either England or Spain despite playing for the latter 47 times from 1992 to 2001.