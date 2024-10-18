‘Not a concrete option’ – Update on Real Madrid pursuit of Bundesliga talent

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a right-back, likely for the summer of 2025. It seems fairly clear that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top target, but after that, there is less clarity on their alternative plans.

Last week a five-man shortlist for the position was revealed, and Diario AS are now saying that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is second on their list of priorities. His €40m release clause is undoubtedly affordable, and is another advantage for Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to the The Daily Briefing, Christian Falk has revealed that Frimpong would be open to a move for the Dutchman. Manchester United were in advanced talks with him, but decided to go for Noussair Masraoui intead. Falk explains that right now though, Frimpong is not considered a ‘serious, concrete option’ for Los Blancos currently.

Reading between the lines, it seems clear that Alexander-Arnold is an option Real Madrid will exhaust before looking at alternatives. Incidentally, Liverpool have also been linked to the flying Dutchman in recent weeks too, as they consider potential alternatives to their England star. If Real Madrid miss out on Alexander-Arnold, then their interest in Frimpong seems likely to become more serious.