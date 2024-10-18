“Kylian Mbappe is a different player to the one he was before the break” – Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been the focus of the headlines in the past week, after his trip to Sweden set off a ripple of stories, and in France, criticism for missing international duty. However manager Carlo Ancelotti seems to think it has done him a world of good.

Mbappe has started off the season well for Real Madrid, without impressing too many. So far he has 7 goals in his 11 appearances, but as a more general rule, Los Blancos have not clicked in attack quite yet. Ancelotti said the international break had seen him overcome injuries.

“He has taken advantage of the break to improve his condition. He is very well, happy and eager to return tomorrow and be important for the team. These 15 days have helped him a lot, because he has had time to overcome his injuries. Kylian Mbappe is a different player to the one he was before the break.”

Ancelotti was then asked whether the improvement was entirely physically, or whether he had discussed tactical aspects of the game too.

“Just physical. At a tactical level his position does not change from how he has played in recent games. His left wing position may vary with Vinicius, but we have been focused on physical work. This break has been good for him and he looks very good to me.”

Mbappe’s lawyer has suggested that he was setup in Sweden amid media linking him to a rape investigation, claiming there is a campaign to besmirch his image.

“I’m not here to comment on speculation, I pay no attention to what is said on the outside. I focus on the work he does.”

“I talk to the players every day. I can’t comment on what I have said before, which at this point is speculation. I don’t see him affected at all, with great enthusiasm to contribute to the team. He’s close to 100%. It’s very nice. It’s a pleasure to watch him train.”

Ancelotti was also asked for his thoughts on Mbappe’s trip to Sweden, which he paid equally little attention to.

“The rest days were scheduled for him and then everyone chose what they wanted to do. I went to London for two days and I haven’t asked anyone for permission. I also don’t have a travel agency to organise trips for the players.”

Los Blancos travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday night, where they will face the Galician side at 21:00 CEST.