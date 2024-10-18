Key quartet passed fit for Real Madrid’s La Liga return

Real Madrid have some key names back in action ahead of their La Liga return at Celta Vigo.

The defending champions head to Galicia aiming for a win to put pressure on league leaders Barcelona tomorrow night with the Catalans not in action until Sunday.

As part of an incoming busy schedule, the visitors will look to balance their options, on the back of another international break.

Carlo Ancelotti will be relieved to see Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao both passed fit after being forced to withdraw from Brazil duty with minor injuries.

👋Thibaut Courtois returns from injury as Real Madrid head to Celta Vigo

🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao passed fit after missing Brazil duty

Kylian Mbappe has also been included in the travelling party despite also missing international duty to work on his fitness back in Madrid.

The only player back in action, to have missed games before the international break is Thibaut Courtois, with the Belgian stopper in line to reclaim his place at Ancelotti’s No.1 in Vigo.

There will be a quick turnaround for Real Madrid after the game as they host Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action on October 22.