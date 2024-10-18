Juventus defender shrugs off Real Madrid links – ‘I’m proud of it’

Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has played down links to Real Madrid in recent months, despite admitting he was proud to see them. The 24-year-old left-back is fresh off the back of his first Italy goal.

On multiple occasions last season, Cambiaso was linked with Los Blancos, despite their pursuit of Alphonso Davies in the same position. Cambiaso has impressed at Juve following time at Genoa, Empoli and Bologna, the latter two in a loan capacity.

“Just the fact of having been linked with a team like Real Madrid seems like something bigger than me. I’m proud of that, it gratifies me and it’s stimulating to know that someone appreciates you, but I didn’t receive any proposals. And, anyway, Juventus is my Real Madrid,” he told CdS, as quoted by Diario AS.

It should be noted that almost all of the links between Cambiaso and Real Madrid stemmed from Italy. He has recently penned a new five-year deal with La Vecchia Signora too, with the reports likely coming around the time of the negotiations, which could potentially have been used as leverage.

Los Blancos already have Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy at left-back, and Davies is one of their key targets for next summer too. The Frenchman just signed his own contract renewal too, by request of Carlo Ancelotti.

Image via Emmanuel Ciancaglini / Getty Images