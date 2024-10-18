Just six La Liga sides have not had fans reported to Anti-Violence Committee

As Atletico Madrid face punishment for the throwing of lighters at Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, poor fan behaviour is on the rise. Los Colchoneros have had their partial stadium ban reduced to just one match and a €3k fine, but the Anti-Violence Committee are looking to make an example out of them.

Diario AS report that just six of La Liga’s sides have avoided making it onto a report to the Anti-Violence Committee. Villarreal, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas all have a clean record, while Real Sociedad are the worst offenders, featuring on 23 occasions. They are closely followed by Real Betis on 22, and Getafe on 20. Barcelona have offended on 13 occasions, and Real Madrid twice.

The incidents have occurred in 35 of the 90 games played this season, and there have been a total of 175 incidents, with Getafe-Leganes (19), Sevilla-Real Betis (17) and Atletico-Real Madrid (16) accounting for nearly a third of those incidents.

The Anti-Violence Committee reports anything from offensive chanting, to racism, to actual physical violence, meaning any offensive insults are recorded. They then recommend sanctions for clubs (although not for every incident), which the Competition Committee take a decision on. The CC are a Royal Spanish Football Federation body.