‘The other Vinicius’ – Former Real Madrid player finds out child isn’t his after getting name tattoo

Former Real Madrid right-back Vinicius Tobias was back in the headlines this week, but not for his actions on the pitch. The 20-year-old Brazilian was the protagonist of a bizarre situation.

Tobias spent 2.5 years on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk at Los Blancos, playing all three seasons with their Castilla side. He did make his first-team debut against Arandina in the Copa del Rey earlier this year, but returned to Shakhtar this summer after Real Madrid elected not to exercise their €15m buy option.

According to OK Diario, Tobias had a daughter a week ago with partner Ingrid Lima, and had wasted no time in tattooing the name of his child – ‘Maite, I love you’ on himself. The two are no longer together due to an alleged infidelity, and after conducting a DNA test, Tobias was made aware he was not the father. He had announced in February that they were expecting, although the report also says that Toias was guilty of infidelity during their relationship too.

Lima, an influencer, had said as much in an Instagram post, explaining that the pair had a relationship of ups and downs, but that she was grateful and blessed by the birth of her child.

 

Image via Natura

