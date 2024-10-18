Donny van de Beek on Manchester United being unable to find formula – ‘It’s weird, it’s not the pressure’

Girona took advantage of Manchester United’s desire to move Donny van de Beek on to snap up the Dutch midfielder for just €500k this summer, although the deal could rise to be €10-15m depending on variables. The Dutchman is slowly but surely adapting to life in North Catalonia.

Van de Beek explained that joining a smaller club like Girona was a vastly different experience from playing for a giant like Ajax or Manchester United.

“Here, everyone is really close, they all know each other, this is quite different from what I’ve seen in the past. It’s nice to see how they all try to help and make you feel as if you were at home. They have the ambition to improve. I think all this helps me, too. The football part always has to be right, but this was also a very important element given the moment of my career. I have had some difficult times in recent years,” he told The Athletic.

He was also positive about how things were going at Girona, after a torrid four years at Old Trafford, featuring a loan spell at Everton.

“It’s difficult and as I said it was tough mentally. Now I feel I am more fresh in my head and that I can start to feel good. You play more games, and realise that you are progressing physically, and when you are surrounded by nice and positive people everything gets better. People in Girona are very enthusiastic, they want to perform and play well with an idea. It’s nice to be a part of that.”

When it came to defining why United were struggling, not just him, van de Beek was more or less at a loss for words.

“I think it’s difficult. I was there, so I know it’s not easy for the players. They are still very good players when you see them all. It’s not easy to see them in this situation. I know they can do it, but it is not easy with everyone, and for the players… I hope they can change this situation.”

It did not come down to the prssure.

“Not really, I think pressure is everywhere. It’s not only United. In every big club, when I played in Ajax there was also pressure. That’s not a problem for the players, but yeah… I cannot tell you, I don’t know. It is weird. Like I said, they can do it. I am sure.”

Pushed for more on it, van de Beek had nothing more to give.

“I don’t know… I think it’s difficult. Should we move on to the next subject?”

Van de Beek has played 7 times for Girona so far this season, making three starts, which all came in a row before the international break. Two of those were in the Champions League, where he came up with his first Girona goal in a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord. The 27-year-old has stiff competition in midfield, but will be hoping to make the role in behind the striker his own.