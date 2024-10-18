Dani Olmo on track for Barcelona return against Sevilla

Barcelona have received more positive fitness news ahead of their La Liga return at home to Sevilla on October 20.

Hansi Flick is still assessing the impact of the international break on his squad with key attackers Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal facing late checks.

Despite his confidence on having the pair available, Flick will opt for caution as needed, particularly with his teenage sensation.

Spain star Dani Olmo did not join up with the La Roja squad this month, after suffering a hamstring injury in mid-September, which has kept him sidelined for the last four weeks.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Olmo’s progress in training has impressed, with no setbacks over his planned return, and he is expected to get the green light.

Flick must now make a call on whether to bring the 26-year-old immediately back into the starting line up, or edge for a bench role, after six games missed across all competitions.