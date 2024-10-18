Dani Carvajal opens up on ‘painful, difficult’ first days of recovery

Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal is beginning the long road of injury rehabilitation.

The Los Blancos defender has seen his season already ended following a gruesome knee injury before the international break.

Carvajal suffered a triple knee ligament tear, with surgery the immediate option, to potentially save his career.

Real Madrid immediately opted to extend his contract from the end of the season on until the end of the 2025/26 campaign as a show of faith.

The 32-year-old is set to be back in time for next season but it will be a tough few months ahead.

Rehabilitation is slow at this point with swelling a post-surgery recovery the main focus before the end of 2024.

Carvajal offered an update on the first few days after his operation, and he is ready for the fight ahead, as he sets a return target.

“It’s been a week since the operation, with painful moments, long nights and difficult feelings to deal with”, as per reports from Relevo.

“But, at the same time, I’ve felt very strong the love of everyone around me, which makes the process more pleasant. One week down.”

Caarvajal joined up with the Spain squad in midweek, to provide a support role for their UEFA Nations League games, with his recovery now continuing at home in Madrid.