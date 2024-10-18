Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid transfer strategy – ‘I have not asked for signings, but I don’t rule it out’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that the club are not planning on making a signing in the January transfer window to compensate for the loss of Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season. Los Blancos have been left with just Lucas Vazquez as a natural option in the right-back spot.

One of the first questions he was asked was whether Los Blancos would be signing a defender to come in for Carvajal.

“I have not asked the club for reinforcements, because last year we already handled the injuries we had well and the same will happen this season.”

There has been little suggestion that Real Madrid will turn to their academy to help out, and Ancelotti did little to fuel that idea too.

“Loren, David Jimenez, Fortea, Jacobo… We make a daily evaluation of what they can contribute to us.”

The Italian manager did not go as far as ruling out a signing in January entirely, but with no signings in the winter window since 2020, Ancelotti said it was not the likely outcome.

“If we find an ideal player for Real Madrid, then we don’t rule out making a signing, but it is not that simple to find an ideal player. We have youth players who can contribute, the return of David Alaba, who will soon be with the team… At the moment we are not planning on making signings,” Ancelotti said.

In terms of alternatives to Vazquez, Ancelotti had one suggestion.

“Militao,” was his single-word response. It was also pointed out to him that Lucas Vazquez is the only natural option without Carvajal, and that it might be a lot to ask of the 33-year-old to play the vast majority of the games.

“One of the best qualities that Lucas Vazquez has is his physical strength: he will have no problem playing all the games that I give him. It’s something we don’t even contemplate. In the physical aspect he is at his best. We have complete confidence with him.”

Real Madrid have been heavily linked to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with several other right-backs in recent weeks. However it seems more likely that they are looking at the position for the summer of 2025, as more of a long-term replacement for Carvajal, rather than a short-term fix-