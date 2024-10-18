Barcelona unlikely to go after Robert Lewandowski replacement next summer

Barcelona currently possess the top scorer in Spain in Robert Lewandowski, but there is no doubt that the Catalans have a duty to consider a succession plan for the Polish striker. He will be 37 next August, but will have his contract extended for another year if he plays 45 minutes in 50% of Barcelona’s games this year.

It was revealed earlier this week that President Joan Laporta has his sights set on Manchester City star Erling Haaland as his next dream signing, and is willing to do whatever he can to make it happen. He feels that with the potential exit of Pep Guardiola from City, and a potential punishment from the Premier League on the way, they may be able to persuade Haaland to make it happen.

🚨🔵🔴 Man City’s Erling #Haaland is FC Barcelona’s dream transfer, confirmed ✔️ However, we’ve been told that president Joan Laporta is currently not actively pushing for a move. A transfer to #Barca next summer is unrealistic at the moment, and the 24y/o striker is not… pic.twitter.com/jzxteIq1Li — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 18, 2024

The Norwegian striker is at least two or three years away from Barcelona if indeed he is at all. Florian Plettenberg has explained that a move for Haaland is not actively being worked on by the Catalans at the moment – neither is Haaland pursuing an exit.

The Barcelona president is keen to bring in a superstar to draw in the fans in their droves to the new Camp Nou, which is projected to be finished in 2026. Barcelona have also been linked with Lille’s Jonathan David, who is a free agent next summer, and at the very least could ease some of the load on Lewandowski. Of course Barcelona also signed Vitor Roque as their long-term replacement, but that plan looks to have been scrapped for the moment.