Barcelona Sporting Director Deco comes out with surprising contradiction of President Joan Laporta

Barcelona President Joan Laporta criticised the Spanish national team for their handling of Lamine Yamal’s fitness on Thursday night. He also went on to accuse them of pressuring the 17-year-old into remaining with the national side for their clash against Serbia, but Barcelona Sporting Director Deco says Spain’s Luis de la Fuente is not to blame.

According to Cadena SER, the Spanish national team staff emphatically deny Laporta’s claims. They say that after the Denmark match last Saturday, they spoke with Lamine Yamal about his injury, and then decided to release him. At no point did they try to convince him to remain with the Spain team either.

Deco: "Lamine Yamal is writing his story at his club, which is Barça. Like Leo Messi, like Iniesta. He has everything to be a reference at his club. It's wonderful to have him at home." @tudirasrac1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 18, 2024

What is more surprising is that the same evening Deco absolved de la Fuente of responsibility for handling Lamine Yamal‘s fitness. Speaking to RAC1 (via Sport), Deco joined the growing calls for calendar reform.

“The problem is not with De la Fuente. He does his job, he is the coach and tries to call up the best players. Something has to be done with the calendar. All national team matches are official, before there were not that many. It is evident that young players are subject to many games.”

“Also Gavi or Pedri, but not just ours. It seems that we are risking our lives in every game. We have to take care of Lamine, he is still in the process of training, but if we individualise, we will be. unfair to others.”

Laporta had also criticised the Nations League competition, saying it ‘slipped in through the back door’. Certainly de la Fuente has a duty of care to players, and it is no surprise clubs are not thrilled by his comments that he will be going all out in the final two group games La Roja have, despite having already qualified. However it is the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Spanish Supercup that have added games in the last five years, although the World Cup will expand in 2026.