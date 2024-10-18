Barcelona met with Real Madrid target the day after meeting with rivals

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last six months, but this week it has emerged that Barcelona are interested in trying to hijack their deal. Davies can sign a precontract in January.

On Thursday it was reported that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco had contacted Davies’ agent to express an interest in him, and to try and find out what the conditions of his deal with Los Blancos is. The Canadian star has by all accounts, already agreed terms with Real Madrid.

Jijantes have now revealed that it is not the first time that Deco and Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh have spoken. The latter met with Real Madrid back in February, and the day after then met with Barcelona in a hotel, with a meeting being held in a private function room. Reportedly, Real Madrid contacted Huoseh to find out if the story was true, having not gone down well with Los Blancos.

Huoseh led people to believe that he was in conversations with various clubs for the 24-year-old, but is important to know that Real Madrid’s agreement with Davies was reported on in March, around a month after the meeting with Barcelona. It seems highly unlikely they will be able to convince Davies to change his mind on Madrid if they do try, as Davies has already rejected multiple renewal offers from Bayern Munich, and has friends like David Alaba at the Bernabeu.