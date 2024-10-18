Barcelona manager Hansi Flick breaks bread with predecessor Xavi Hernandez with Instagram post

There have been no shortage of comparisons between Barcelona’s form this season, and their performances last year, with only Dani Olmo and Pau Victor coming through the door. It has led to talk of ‘sour milk’ or bad blood between the former Blaugrana coach and the current leadership at the club, but that is not the case between Xavi and Hansi Flick.

The Catalan midfielder said that he would become another fan after leaving the Barcelona job, and that seems to be the case. He met with Flick at some point this week, posting a picture of the pair and Xavi’s children in the ex-Spain midfielder’s home on Instagram. It came accompanied by the caption ‘All the best, Hansi. Visca Barca’.

Ig Xavi Hernández: "All the best, Hansi! Visca el Barça! 🔵🔴" pic.twitter.com/Ku3lRkb3Sk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 18, 2024

Flick has surprised many with his start to the season, as the Blaugrana lead the league by three points, having suffered just a single defeat against Osasuna. In the Champions League, things look a little more uphill following an opening day defeat by AS Monaco. They got back to winning ways against Young Boys, but Bayern Munich are their opponents next week, which could leave Barcelona in a compromised position if they lose.