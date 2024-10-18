Barcelona fined after losing court case with UEFA over economic levers

Barcelona have been fined €500k plus legal costs by UEFA, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the Catalan side. The Blaugrana had appealed UEFA’s sanction, which was handed out in 2022 due to their accounting practices.

The Catalan side had misreported the sale of 10% of their TV rights for the next 25 years for €267m erroneously, report Marca, with UEFA deciding that the error was intentional. However Barcelona disputed this, but have not been given respite by the courts.

Andreas Christensen is recovering well. He could soon return to training with the group. @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/lHNNLYTCI7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 18, 2024

The ruling comes in the middle of Barcelona’s own members questioning their accounting practices, or perhaps more accurately, their presentation of the facts. The club released a statement regarding their accounts for the year focusing on an operating profit of €12m, despite the final figures showing a loss of €91m. The growing opposition to President Joan Laporta have questioned this, with the difference between the two numbers down to the non-payment of the sale of Barca Vision.