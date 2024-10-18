Real Madrid remain confident of securing a free transfer deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025.

Los Blancos are reportedly working on an agreement with the England international as part of a potential switch.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season but the Premier League giants have no interest in a possible January exit.

The latest update indicates Liverpool have resigned themselves to losing the defender at the end of the campaign as Real Madrid close in.

However, the 25-year-old may not be presented with a straightforward choice between Madrid and Merseyside, with other clubs expressing an interest.

As per the latest from Talksport, Real Madrid’s arch rivals Barcelona are considering a bold move, alongside Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation is less of a concern, due to the lack of a transfer fee, and more exits expected in Catalonia in the coming months.

Real Madrid will hope to have a deal formalised as quickly as possible, to prevent Liverpool forcing a change of heart, or a rival swooping in.