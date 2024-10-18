RFEF confirm 2025 Spanish Super Cup dates for Saudi Arabia

The RFEF have confirmed details for the 2025 Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The four-team tournament will feature a key change in January, moving from Riyadh to Jeddah, for the first time since 2020.

The last three editions have been held in the Saudi capital but the move has been made to expand the competition to new markets in the country.

Defending champions Real Madrid and arch rivals Barcelona will compete in the tournament once again alongside Copa del Rey winners Athletic Club, plus Mallorca.

There will be a disruption to the La Liga calendar at the start of 2025 with game dates set between January 8 and 12.

Real Madrid will take on Copa del Rey runners up Mallorca in the first semi final, on January 8 with Barcelona facing Athletic Club the following day.

Both games will kick off at 10:00pm local time, at 8:00pm in Spain, with the final on January 12 in the same kick off slot.