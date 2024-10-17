Tottenham Hotspur “willing to entertain offers” for Real Madrid target – report

Real Madrid are set to move for a right-back in 2025, as a result of the serious knee injury sustained by Dani Carvajal two weeks ago. A deal is likely to be sought next summer rather than January, although club officials are already working on possible targets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s priority, although they would have to move on if he signs a new contract with Liverpool before his existing deal ends in June. If that does happen, Pedro Porro is one of the alternatives that Los Blancos are looking at – and according to GiveMeSport, Tottenham Hotspur would be “willing to entertain offers”.

Porro has established himself as Spain’s starting right-back in Carvajal’s absence, and given his age, he would be someone that falls into Real Madrid’s signing policy.

If Alexander-Arnold cannot be signed, Porro would be an excellent alternative for Real Madrid. However, it is more unlikely that Spurs hold firm, which would mean that a titanic offer could be needed to close a deal.