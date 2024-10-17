“Today we earn more than we spend” – Joan Laporta addresses Barcelona’s financial woes

Barcelona have been troubled by money problems in recent years, although the situation does seem to be improving slightly. Joan Laporta firmly believes this, and on Thursday, he spoke on the topic once again.

As per Sport, Barcelona president Laporta spoke to Barca One on this, and he provided hope that things will soon return to normal.

“Today, the club makes money. When we arrived, we pushed the levers to meet urgent commitments and to improve the workforce. We gave traction, but the wound was open. Today we can say that Barcelona earns more than we spend. We have 41% more income and 22% less spending. This is very important.

“We have a turnover of more than 70% compared to before. There have been extraordinary losses, but we are convinced that, in the end, our assets will be productive. Barcelona’s economy is evolving. It is not a still photo. I am calm. It will end up giving results. We have healed the wound.”

It’s been a long road for Barcelona so far, but there is still plenty of work that needs to be done. For now, they need to keep moving forward.