“The best contract in the world of football” – Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona’s impending deal with Nike

For much of 2024, Barcelona have been locked in contract talks with Nike. The two have an existing contract for another few years, although fresh terms are wanted by the Catalan club, who will use this to take another step towards restoring financial parity.

President Laporta: "Today we can say that Barça earn more than it spends. We have 41% more income and 22% less spending compared to when we arrived. This is very important. The merchandising goes like a rocket, too. We invoice more than 70% than before. We have healed the wound,… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 17, 2024

In recent weeks, numerous reports have delivered an update on Barcelona’s negotiations with Nike. The vast majority have stated that an agreement is imminent, as Joan Laporta said the same during an interview with Barca One (via MD).

“It will be the best contract in the world of football. It could have been signed in August, but it was not done because I wanted to have the best agreement. We went to the market to look for a better offer, we got it and they matched it. We are negotiating, finishing the terms, and it will be announced shortly. It will be for 10 years.”

Laporta also spoke on the possibility of Barcelona finally returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow signings to be made more easily – the fact they weren’t in this during the summer meant that only Dani Olmo was able to sign as a first team player.

“We are improving. The contract with Nike will help. Before December we have to make La Liga see that we have positive results, and we have to be inside the 1:1. La Liga has recognised our efforts to reduce the wage bill.”