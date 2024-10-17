Singaporean owner Peter Lim puts Valencia up for sale – report

Valencia fans have been trying to force owner Peter Lim and the Meriton Holdings group out of the club for much of the last decade at this point, and according to the latest, the Singaporean billionaire is finally willing to do business.

A company specialising in the purchase and sale of football clubs has profiled Los Che, and say that Peter Lim is willing to sell the club after a decade in charge at Mestalla. Diario AS say they have had access to the document which explains that Lim is asking for €350-400m for the giants.

The document also details the series of movements underway in the city to oust Lim, the necessity to invest at least €150m to finish the Nou Mestalla stadium, that Lim has invested €290m in the club over his time there, and the club debt of €340m. In addition, the profile notes that 15 of the 25-man squad are out of contract over the next two years, and thus that too would require investment.

If indeed that is Lim’s asking price, then that would perhaps explain his continued presence at the club. In order to move Valencia into the new stadium, and buy the club, already any investors are looking at a minimum of €500m. That is before considering investment in the squad, reducing or reducing the debt.