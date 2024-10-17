Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos not interested in 2024 Ballon d’Or

Later this month, France Football will reveal the winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid are expected to feature heavily near the top-end of the 30-man shortlist, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal all in contention for the award.

Toni Kroos is another that could win it, despite having already retired. He was in spectacular form for Real Madrid during his final season as a professional footballer, although he has told TVE (via MD) that he is not interested in winning one more honour.

“The Ballon d’Or is not important to me. If someone from Real Madrid wins it, I’m fine. Vini deserves it, Jude deserves it and Carvajal deserves it, but I don’t care.”

Kroos also spoke on how life has been for him after Real Madrid and football.

“I feel very good. If I decide something it’s that, I’m convinced and I do it. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t cost me. In the end it’s just football, we suffer with other things in life.”