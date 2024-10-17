Real Madrid could face managerial competition from Manchester City in event of Pep Guardiola departure

Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City head coach has been under the microscope in recent weeks. His contract expires at the end of the season, and there is a reasonable chance that he ends his stay at the reigning Premier League champions after nine years.

If that were to happen, incoming sporting director Hugo Viana would be tasked with finding a replacement. Ruben Amorim, whom he currently works with at Sporting CP, would be a leading contender, although The Athletic say that Xabi Alonso would also be someone that is considered.

This could be bad news for Real Madrid, who have reportedly earmarked Alonso as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is contracted until 2026, although there has been rumours that he could move on next summer, which would allow the current Bayer Leverkusen manager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ultimately, Alonso’s situation is out of Real Madrid’s hands. He’d be a fantastic successor to Ancelotti, although a move for him would depend on when the 65-year-old steps aside.