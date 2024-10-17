Real Madrid convinced that Super League will happen as concerns grow with UEFA and FIFA

In the last 12 months, the European Super League has been resurrected by the Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both clubs are keen to move away from UEFA competitions in order to compete in this, although for now, they are the only two sides to have signed up to the prospective tournament.

Despite this, Relevo say that Real Madrid remain “very optimistic” that the competition will end up coming to fruition. A22, the Super League’s organisers, are hopeful of it starting in September 2025, although that is only a loose date.

Real Madrid’s hope has increased in recent weeks because of the continual pressure that is being applied on UEFA and FIFA over the current playing calendar. Many, many footballers have been outspoken on the topic, and if there is no change soon, it could work in favour of the Super League.

For now, it remains a somewhat distant dream for Real Madrid, and also Barcelona.