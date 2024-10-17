Real Betis dealt damaging Giovani Lo Celso injury blow

Giovani Lo Celso has made an outstanding start to life back at Real Betis. Since returning in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur, the 28-year-old has scored five goals in six appearances for Los Verdiblancos, who have often relied on him for inspiration in recent weeks.

However, Lo Celso suffered physical discomfort whilst playing for Argentine during the international break, and it has now been confirmed that he will face a spell on the sidelines. Betis have noted that he has sustained “a moderate myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of his right hamstring”.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Giovani Lo Celso sufre una lesión miotendinosa de grado moderado del recto anterior de su muslo derecho 😔🆙 ¡Mucho ánimo, @LoCelsoGiovani! 💪 ➡ https://t.co/XsjFzUsOaF pic.twitter.com/Xddwh7rFNJ — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 17, 2024

As per Relevo, this will keep Lo Celso out of action for 4-6 weeks, meaning that he is unlikely to feature until after next month’s international break.

Lo Celso’s injury is a very damaging blow for Betis, who will now been without him and Isco Alarcon, their two most influential players, until late November at the earliest. Pablo Fornals is likely to be utilised as the no.10 in Manuel Pellegrini’s system until the Argentine makes his return.