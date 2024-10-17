Real Betis

Real Betis dealt damaging Giovani Lo Celso injury blow

Giovani Lo Celso has made an outstanding start to life back at Real Betis. Since returning in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur, the 28-year-old has scored five goals in six appearances for Los Verdiblancos, who have often relied on him for inspiration in recent weeks.

However, Lo Celso suffered physical discomfort whilst playing for Argentine during the international break, and it has now been confirmed that he will face a spell on the sidelines. Betis have noted that he has sustained “a moderate myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of his right hamstring”.

As per Relevo, this will keep Lo Celso out of action for 4-6 weeks, meaning that he is unlikely to feature until after next month’s international break.

Lo Celso’s injury is a very damaging blow for Betis, who will now been without him and Isco Alarcon, their two most influential players, until late November at the earliest. Pablo Fornals is likely to be utilised as the no.10 in Manuel Pellegrini’s system until the Argentine makes his return.

Posted by

Tags Giovani Lo Celso Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News