Italian giants lead Barcelona in race for free agent target

Lille forward Jonathan David is a rare case of a forward coming into his prime available on the cheap, and as his contract nears its end, the competition for his signature multiplies. The 24-year-old Canadian can sign with another club in under three months.

The Blaugrana are in need of an eventual replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and are short of cash, meaning David certainly fits the bill, although the Polish forward will likely be there next season. As per Matteo Moretto, so far their interest has not gone beyond monitoring his situation closely. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid, who were originally linked with him early in the year are no longer in the picture for his signature.

Jonathan David non rinnoverà il suo contratto in scadenza con il Lille. Occasione di mercato per l’estate ma stipendio alto + commissioni da tenere in considerazione. Inter e Juventus interessate e già attive. Ad oggi il Milan non è una opzione. Il Barça monitora… pic.twitter.com/aSQdfF3SOs — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) October 17, 2024

Neither are Barcelona in the lead though. While AC Milan are also on the outside looking in, it is Italian giants Juventus and Inter that have made direct contact for the striker. Interest from the Premier League is expected to be converted into concrete movements in the coming months too.

David is an obvious fit in terms of age and cost for Barcelona, but he would require a different kind of service were he to join Barcelona. Often using his pace to threaten spaces in behind defences, he would often find himself working in smaller areas with the Blaugrana, due to the number of lower blocks they face. All the same, David may be the best deal on offer for Barcelona.