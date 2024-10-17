Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique extends contract with Paris Saint-Germain

In the summer of 2023, Luis Enrique made his return to club management with Paris Saint-Germain. Formerly of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Lucho has had a good spell so far in the French capital, although he has yet to achieve the club’s dream of winning the Champions League for the first time.

Nevertheless, PSG are happy with him, which is why a contract extension has been worked on. Luis Enrique’s current deal ends next summer, but as reported by Abdellah Boulma (via Relevo), he will soon sign on until 2027. According to the report, everything has already been wrapped up, with an official announcement being the only thing left to come.

Enrique will be aiming to make PSG as successful as his iconic Barcelona team was, although without the services of Kylian Mbappe, it will be very difficult for the Champions League to be conquered this season. Nevertheless, he will surely give it a strong go.