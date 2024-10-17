England contacted Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti before Thomas Tuchel appointment

Earlier this week, England confirmed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager will take up the role starting in 2025, and although he is considered an excellent pick-up, it appears that he was not the first choice of the English Football Association.

Pep Guardiola had been linked with the role in recent weeks, while former Barcelona player Gary Lineker has now revealed that Carlo Ancelotti was also on the radar of the English FA, as per Marca.

“It was confirmed that in the summer they spoke with Pep Guardiola and, as far as I know, also with Ancelotti.”

In 2023, Ancelotti turned down the chance to manage Brazil, as he extended his Real Madrid contract in the process. It’s very likely that he ends his career once his time at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end, so it’s no surprise that he showed little interest in managing England.