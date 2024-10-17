Celta Vigo yet to know whether player is able to face Real Madrid as Committee decision still awaited

On Saturday night, Celta Vigo will welcome reigning champions Real Madrid to Balaidos for their MD10 fixture in the 2024-25 La Liga season. The hosts will be without Iago Aspas due to suspension, although it is yet to be determined whether Ilaix Moriba will also be missing for Claudio Giraldez’s side.

Moriba and Aspas were both sent off for two yellow cards during the victory at Las Palmas before the international break. In the former’s case, the initial appeal was originally rejected, before a follow-up complaint was filed with the Appeals Committee.

Despite it being almost two weeks since the match against Las Palmas, and also less than 48 hours until kick-off in Vigo, Celta are yet to hear a response from the Committee, as per Diario AS.

It means that Giraldez still does not know whether he can count on Moriba on Saturday. Celta will hope so, as they aim to continue their strong home form.