Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski only hiring workers from one nationality to work on house

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski might have been thought of as just a short-term operation when he signed at the age of 33 from Bayern Munich, but the Polish striker has always been adamant he is there for the long-haul. Now in his third year at the club, work continues on the house he is building in the coastal town of Garraf, close to Barcelona.

His partner Anna Lewandowska is also opening her own gym in Barcelona, and it seems the pair are planning for a long-term stay in Spain. They also own a property in Mallorca. According to RAC1, his home in Barcelona will have a homely feel though.

They say that Lewandowski is only hiring Polish workers to work on his house, as he feels they work better than anyone else, and do so for the best value for money. The star striker is providing accommodation for the workforce while they are in Barcelona too.

Lewandowski will turn 37 next August, but is set to fulfil a four-year contract. If he plays at least 45 minutes in half of Barcelona’s games this season, then his deal is automatically extended by a year to finish in 2026. Having started all 11 of their games so far, that seems likely.