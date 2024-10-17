Barcelona snubbed by Sevilla ahead of La Liga fixture

Ever since the Negreira case came to light in February 2023, Barcelona’s relationship with several Spanish clubs has become strained. Real Madrid are one of those to have seen their relations with the Catalans sour, and the same can also be said for Sevilla, who will visit the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday.

Shortly after news first broke of Barcelona’s previous relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, Sevilla released a strong statement. The La Liga leaders reacted angrily to that, and since then, ties have been cut.

Over a year on, nothing has changed. Because of this, Sevilla will not send any of their officials to sit in the director’s box at the Estadi Olimpic for this weekend’s match, as reported by Cadena SER (via Diario AS). Furthermore, they will also send no one for the traditional pre-match lunch that would have been scheduled to take place with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Sevilla will still have officials attending the match, including president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco. However, they will be somewhere else in the stadium.