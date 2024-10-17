Barcelona seal renewal of talented 18-year-old midfielder

Barcelona have dipped deep into the La Masia reserves to fill out their squad in recent years, with excellent results. The challenge will now be finding a spot for some of their more talented players coming through, and holding onto them amid the club’s financial crisis.

They appear to have convinced Pau Prim of his future at the club. The 18-year-old Pau Prim has reportedly reached an agreement to renew his contract with the Blaugrana. Relevo say that Prim was always intending on renewing his deal with the club, and they have found an accord, with the teenager looking towards the first team.

After Marc Casado and Marc Bernal were promoted to the first team this summer, Prim has become a fixture for Barca Atletic this season, starting all seven of their games. A few years ago he was given the odious comparison of being La Masia’s most similar talent to Sergio Busquets, but he is progressing through the ranks well. Prim has earned three caps by Spain’s under-19 side, and was part of the under-17 World Cup side along with Lamine Yamal and Bernal two years ago.