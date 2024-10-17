Barcelona midfielder could leave in January – club to discuss future ahead of transfer window

Barcelona will be delighted to have a number of midfielders back after this international break. Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Gavi will all follow Frenkie de Jong into action before the month is out, which is undoubtedly good news, but does not auger well for Pablo Torre‘s game time.

The 21-year-old midfielder has played well during his 5 appearances, adding up to just 195 minutes, but did score and assist in one of his three starts against Villarreal. However Sport say that his future is in doubt beyond the end of the year, due to a potential lack of opportunities after the injured players come back.

Torre had the option to go out on loan in the summer, but elected to stay and fight for his opportunities. Flick has been pleased with the Cantabrian’s contributions, but will green light an exit on loan if he feels Torre’s development would be better served by it. The club will sit down with the player and his agent ahead of the January transfer window to decide on the best course of action.

As the Catalan daily also point out, it is a crucial year for Torre, with his contract up in 2026. Barcelona will be weighing up whether to hand him a new deal, or try to cash in on him next summer. Linked with a move back to Girona, where he spent last season on loan with little impact, and Valencia in the summer, Torre would likely have plenty of options to find a La Liga home for the second half of the season.