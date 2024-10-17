Barcelona make contact with Real Madrid target out of contract next summer – report

Bayern Munich appear to have given up on retaining left-back Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract in the summer of 2025, and can sign a contract with other clubs in less than three months. That is not for lack of trying, but his move to Real Madrid has been taken as a done deal by most. Not Barcelona.

That is according to the latest report from Catalan paper Sport. They claim that Barcelona have made contact with the Canadian star to express their interest in him. Sporting Director Deco is aware of the terms of negotiation between Davies and Real Madrid, described as ‘very high’, but the Catalans believe they still have a shot.

Of all of the free agents identified by Barcelona, he is supposedly the one that most convinces them, and while Deco is aware he has a difficult job on his hands, they feel they are still in with the ability to convince Davies, who is likely to demand at least €20m gross per season (€10m net), and a signing on fee of at least €10m. Barcelona would have to return to within their salary limit to do a deal, and likely sell a player.

One of the key factors that could play in Barcelona’s favour, as the finances are unlikely to, is Hansi Flick. The German manager was in charge when Davies hit what so far has been the peak of his career, and clearly knows how to get the best out of him.

Real Madrid are said to have agreed terms with Davies as early as March this year, and are planning for his arrival next summer, although clearly they still have to get his signature on the dotted line in January.

While the contract extension of Ferland Mendy is noted as an obstacle for Davies at Los Blancos, the Frenchman will be 30 next year. He is arguably stronger competition that Alejandro Balde at Barcelona, but the Spanish international is a fine promise in his own right, and at just 20, hopefully has years of improvement ahead of him.