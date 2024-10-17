Barcelona links to Bayern Munich star stem from disappointment with current player

This week, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. He’s not expected to sign a renewal, so he would be available on a free next summer, which is something that the Catalans are enticed about.

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Davies, although Barcelona are also in the mix. It may comes as a surprise to some that the La Liga leaders are courting a top-level left-back, but according to Sport, it is because there is concern about Alejandro Balde, whose start to the new season has been far from standout.

Balde is being backed, but his lack of competition for the left-back spot is seen as a reason behind his underwhelming form. This is why Barcelona are considering Davies’ possible signing.

It’s worth noting that Balde had been out for six months early this year, after he sustained a serious hamstring injury back in January. It’s natural that he has struggled to get back up to speed during Barcelona’s opening to the season, although he does have time on his side in his pursuit of improvement.