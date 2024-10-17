Barcelona given huge boost as trio to be fit for clashes against Sevilla, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

Barcelona were nervously awaiting the end of the international break’s end as they watched star forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski limping around far away from home. However both are set to be available for their return to action against Sevilla on Monday.

Lewandowski suffered a ‘light injury’ while on Poland duty, and then suffered rough treatment against Croatia too, while Lamine Yamal missed Spain’s second game of the international week against Serbia due to a hamstring problem. As per Sport, both trained as normal on Thursday with the rest of the group.

Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are all training normally. (Sport) #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/zjMkiLxZmM — Football España (@footballespana_) October 17, 2024

Fermin Lopez and Gavi have been training as normal after their injuries, with the latter receiving the green light from Barcelona’s medical staff for his long-awaited return to the pitch. On top of that, Dani Olmo had been forecast as more of a doubt for the Sevilla clash, but he too trained as normal following his hamstring problem picked up in September.

Ansu Fati and Pau Víctor have many chances to feature against Sevilla. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 17, 2024

It means Hansi Flick’s side are looking much healthier for their big week coming up, as they travel to Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid next week. While they are still without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Ferran Torres, Cules will be feeling much better about their tricky run. New signing Wojciech Szczesny should also be available for the Sevilla tie, although whether Flick uses him so soon after a return to training is another matter.