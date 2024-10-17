Barcelona eye up Liverpool and Newcastle United stars as Erling Haaland alternatives – report

In the next 1-2 years, Barcelona will almost certainly look to sign a striker to succeed Robert Lewandowski. The 36-year-old Pole is out of contract in June, although he will almost certainly trigger an automatic 12-month extension at some stage this season – despite this, a deal for his replacement should still be sought next summer.

Recently, it’s been reported that Barcelona’s dream Lewandowski successor is Erling Haaland. However, he could end up costing an impossible amount, as Manchester City would have no desire to part ways with the best striker in world football. As such, alternative targets are reportedly being considered.

According to reports in England (via CaughtOffside), two players that Barcelona are keeping tabs on are Alexander Isak and Darwin Nunez. In the case of the former, Deco is said to have already met his agent earlier this year.

Isak would be a sensation successor for Lewandowski, although any chances that Barcelona would have to sign him from Newcastle United would hinge of them being able to drastically improve their finances in the next 12 months. Nunez would probably be cheaper, considering that he’s not particularly in favour at Liverpool.