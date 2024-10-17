Barcelona cool interest in Bayern Munich duo as Hansi Flick lowers chances of reunion

Because of their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona are likely to look at the free agent market again in 2025. There are a whole host of leading names whose contracts are up at the end of this season, and two of those linked to the La Liga leaders are Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane.

Hansi Flick coached both while he was manager of Bayern Munich and Germany respectively, although it appears unlikely that a third spell together will take place. According to MD, Barcelona are not prioritising either player as a leading transfer target.

This stance has came from Flick, who believes that Barcelona are already well-covered in defensive midfield and on the wings. However, he is interested in a reunion with Alphonso Davies, whose Bayern contract is up expiring at the end of June 2025.

There’s no doubt that Kimmich and/or Sane would be valuable additions at Barcelona, although given their expected contract demands, it does make sense for any deal to be on the backburner. Other positions are certainly more of a priority, which Flick has recognised.