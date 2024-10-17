Atletico Madrid see stadium ban reduced on appeal after lighters were thrown at Thibaut Courtois

One of the most tense Madrid derbies in recent times saw the players leave the pitch for 15 minutes three weeks ago, after Atletico Madrid’s singing section threw lighters at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. There has been talk of setting an example, but their partial stadium ban has been reduced on appeal.

Los Colchoneros were set to have that section of the Fondo Sur closed for three games, alongside a fine of €45k, but the Appeals Committee have reduced the fine imposed by the RFEF to €3k, and the ban reduced to just one match. Meanwhile the Anti-Violence Committee still have their case ongoing, and have recommended a stadium ban of five matches, but that is yet to be resolved.

🚨 BREAKING: Atleti will not sell tickets for the next 5 away matches to the members of the Grada de Animación while those who participated in the derby incidents are investigated and expelled. ❌ R. Betis

❌ PSG

❌ Vic (Copa)

❌ RCD Mallorca

❌ S. Praga [via @PedroFullanaSER] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 16, 2024

Atletico themselves have banned fans from the same section from buying tickets to away matches for the next five matches, and expelled 4 fans, banning them for life. They are hoping to identify around 20 more perpetrators and hand down the same action.

Owner Miguel Angel Gil Marin had protested that the Anti-Violence Committee’s recommendation would be much too harsh, punishing others for the actions of a few. Meanwhile the rest of Spain has demanded that Atletico definitively root out the elements of the fanbase belonging to the Frente Atletico, the far-right group present in the Fondo Sur.