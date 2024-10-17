Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to give Spain squad NFL-style gift

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya starred for Spain in the international break, keeping clean sheets against Denmark and Serbia in the absence of Unai Simon. The Catalan goalkeeper is also putting his mind towards commemorating their Euro 2024 win in the summer.

Raya, 29, comes from a family of jewelers, and revealed to the Spain national team media that he was working on an NFL or NBA-style gift for some of his teammates. He has helped to design a ring that will feature the trophy, jewels and will be made out of gold, which will be hand-made in his family’s workshop. It was an idea he came up with in Germany, and several of his teammates were willing to entertain the idea.

“My older brother is also involved, people who work with my brother in the workshop… It is all handmade, they have been in charge of putting the diamonds, painting the little red circle by hand… It is a unique ring because each player who has taken one has his number and his name.”

The rings came to light this week during a late-night talk show which Marc Cucurella appeared on called ‘La Revuelta’, where Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella showed off his.

“Having a family of jewelers, it has always been a dream to win a title like the Euros and to be able to reflect it in something like a small trophy that is different. In the NBA you see a lot, it has already been seen at other times in football too, and it was a great opportunity to have something different for winning the Euros.”

It is not yet clear how many of the team took Raya up on his idea, but it is another show of the good atmosphere amongst this iteration of La Roja. The Spain team seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company, most famously exhibited by the friendship between Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.