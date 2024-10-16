Villarreal struck by “FIFA Virus” as defender picks up injury during international break

Villarreal have had an excellent start to the season, as they currently sit fourth in the La Liga table. Their upcoming fixture are rather favourable, with the likes of Getafe, Real Valladolid and Alaves coming up soon for Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side, although they could be without an important player for those matches.

As reported by Marca, defender Logan Costa has suffered a muscular injury whilst playing for Cape Verde during the international break. As things stand, it has yet to be determined how severe the problem is.

Costa has been an ever-present player in Villarreal’s line-up since he arrived from Toulouse in the summer. However, he’s not set for a spell on the sidelines, which is bad news for the Yellow Submarine.

Costa will almost certainly be unable to face Getafe this weekend, which will present an opportunity for veteran defender Raul Albiol to make a return to the Villarreal starting line-up at La Ceramica.