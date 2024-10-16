Valencia recover second key player from injury ahead of relegation clash against Las Palmas

Valencia have had a very tough start to the season, and with a quarter of it done, they are inside the relegation places in La Liga. They have a golden opportunity to move up the standings on Monday when they take on fellow strugglers Las Palmas, the only winless side in Spanish football’s top flight.

Earlier this week, Valencia were boosted by confirmation that Jose Gaya is now able to return to action after five months out with a hamstring injury. Not only that, MD have reported that Hugo Duro is also back in training after a minor blow that caused him to miss the friendly match against Mexico last weekend.

Duro has scored two of Valencia’s five La Liga goals this season, and there is no doubt that he is the star striker in Ruben Baraja’s squad. Barring any setbacks, he should be able to start against Las Palmas at the Mestalla.