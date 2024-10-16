“The biggest fake in the history of sport” – Real Madrid back Kylian Mbappe amid ongoing investigation

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily discussed this week, amid reports coming out of Sweden that he is linked to an ongoing rape investigation in the Scandinavian country. The 25-year-old was in Stockholm with friends last week after being rested from France duty during the international break, and the alleged incident is said to have taken place at this time.

Mbappe has since return to Spain, and he is training with Real Madrid ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo. The club are aware of the investigation and Mbappe’s alleged investigation – in the case of the latter, they have been very dismissive, calling it “the biggest fake in the history of sport”, as per Relevo.

Real Madrid are backing their player, who will be involved at Balaidos on Saturday after recovering from a thigh injury during the international break. They do not anticipate him being seriously investigated as part of the ongoing matter.