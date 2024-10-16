Sevilla defender speaks on upcoming duel with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Sevilla have not had an easy season up until now, but their pre-international break victory in El Gran Derbi will have risen spirits significantly. However, they will find it tough to make it another positive result this weekend, as Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s side prepare to face La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Los Nervionenses narrowly lost at the Estadi Olimpic last season, and they will hope for a repeat performance on this occasion – albeit, with a better result. One of the big tasks wis expected to be handed to Adria Pedrosa, who will be up against Lamine Yamal.

As per Marca, Pedrosa addressed the upcoming battle on Sunday.

“At his age I haven’t seen a player like that, he’s so decisive. You don’t have to obsess over this type of player, just be focused the whole game. Do not put more pressure on yourself than you already have. I’ve faced other great players and I face it naturally.”

Pedrosa may not be up against Lamine Yamal from the start, as the 17-year-old suffered discomfort whilst playing for Spain last weekend. Sevilla will hope that he does miss out, given his importance to Barcelona.