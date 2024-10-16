Report from RMC Sport claims Kylian Mbappe entourage believe he is suspect in investigation

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe missed France duty to rest and recover this international break, and spent his time off in Stockholm with friends, going out last Thursday night. After Swedish police opened an investigation into a complaint of rape, Mbappe has been linked to the case.

This was confirmed by Mbappe’s lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, who also declared that her client was calm, and that they would be filing for defamation against the Frenchman. The 25-year-old has not been named by the police, but Swedish paper Aftonbladet claimed on Monday that he was a suspect in the case.

Whether he has anything to do with the incident or not, RMC Sport now say that after initially claiming no knowledge of his presence in an investigation, they now believe that Mbappe is a suspect in the case. The French outlet say they are ‘certain’ Mbappe is being investigated. It must be explicitly noted that there is no evidence or suggestion so far that Mbappe is guilty of any wrongdoing.

Mbappe had publicly called out the same outlet on Monday, slamming a report that he was a suspect as ‘fake news’ on his Twitter/X account. So far the only facts to have been established are that there is an investigation going on, and that it is in part taking place at the hotel Mbappe was staying at. There has been no links between the French forward and the case from official sources.