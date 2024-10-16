Real Madrid never considered Sergio Ramos return despite defensive woes

Real Madrid’s start to the season has been far from straightforward, and it is in defence where there has been a particular struggle. Carlo Ancelotti continues to be forced to rely on Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and the makeshift option of Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back, with David Alaba still yet to recovery from the ACL injury he sustained last December.

Recently, there has been reports that Real Madrid will make an effort to sign a new central defender in January. RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato are on the shortlist, but one player that is not being considered is Sergio Ramos.

Ramos has been a free agent since leaving Sevilla in July, but according to Marca, Real Madrid bosses have never thought about bringing him back to the club for a second spell, despite his impressive form for Los Nervionenses last season.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid go for in 2025, but one thing for certain is that it will not be Ramos.