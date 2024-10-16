Real Madrid keeping tabs on former player’s progress in Serie A

During the summer, Real Madrid did not make any money from first team player sales, although they managed to raise a significant amount by selling off a number of players from their youth setup. Nico Paz, who ended up going to Serie A newcomers Como, was the highest profile departure in his regard.

Paz was somewhat involved in the Real Madrid first team last season, but he could not tie down a regular spot, which meant that he was often used by Castilla. Fearing a stunt in his development, Los Blancos opted to sell him while retaining a buy-back and significant sell-on clause.

Paz has impressed so far this season, and according to Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid are continuing to follow his progress in Italy.

El Real Madrid está muy atento al rendimiento de Nico Paz, estudia cada uno de sus partidos porque tiene una opción de recompra que le permitiría traerlo de vuelta. La condición esencial para que se marchara este verano era precisamente ésta: el Real Madrid no quería perder el… https://t.co/rlno0qladv — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) October 16, 2024

This method has been used by Real Madrid countless times over the last few years, and it is one that has plenty of upside. Club officials will hope to see Paz keep getting better and better as he plays more football.